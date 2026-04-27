Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Garth Peart
Ben Garth Peart, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2026, at his home in Spring Lake, Utah, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Garth was born on April 30, 1938, in Santaquin, Utah. He attended school in Santaquin and Payson. On November 16, 1956, he married the love of his life, Nedra Ellen Hiatt.
Garth dedicated 30 years of service to the State of Utah as a surveyor. Outside of work, his life centered around his deep love for his family. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Some of his most cherished moments were spent taking his grandsons fishing and being with his family.
After retiring, Garth found great joy in driving his grandchildren to school each morning, teaching them to appreciate life’s simple blessings. He had a special way of making each person feel known and loved, even giving every family member a unique nickname—names that will be treasured forever.
Garth and Nedra shared a love for their team of mules, participating in parades, weddings, funerals, and wagon trains throughout Utah and Wyoming. He was known for his strength, dependability, and steady presence. If you were fortunate enough to be his friend, you knew you had someone truly solid in your corner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nedra Peart; his three children: Benny (Susan) Peart, Angela (Brad) Stanton, and Natalie (Mike) Stauffer; his grandchildren: Trevor Peart, Austin Stanton, Brianne Carter, Colten Stanton, Rebecca Oberg, Hilary Larsen, and Bailee Tanner; and his 12 great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed. We will honor his life by striving to live with the same love, strength, and devotion he showed to all of us.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 1:00 pm at the Spring Lake LDS Church, 12625 S Spring Lake Road with a viewing from 12:00 to 12:45 pm prior to the services. Interment, Santaquin City Cemetery.
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