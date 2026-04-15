Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Carolyn Huff
Carolyn Augusta Robbins Huff, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2026, just one day before her 88th birthday.
She was born on April 6, 1938, in Santaquin, Utah, to Marvin and Dorothy Robbins. Carolyn graduated from Payson High School, where, at the young age of 14, she met the love of her life, Farrell Huff. Their love story was one of deep and lasting devotion. They were married on September 23, 1955, in the Salt Lake City Temple when she was just 17 years old, beginning a beautiful life together centered on faith and family.
Though their time together was far too short, Carolyn and Farrell shared 34 wonderful years of marriage before his passing. The loss of her beloved husband was the great sorrow of her life, yet her strength, faith, and love for her family carried her forward and became a quiet example to all who knew her.
From an early age Carolyn wanted to be a nurse. With the support of Farrell and her two older children, Carolyn attended Brigham Young University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She later attended Utah State and Weber State University and earned a Master’s degree in Hospital Administration. She dedicated her career to caring for others, working as a registered nurse in Payson Hospital, in Payson, Utah, at Utah Valley Hospital and Utah State Hospital in Provo, Utah. She also shared her knowledge and passion by teaching Health Occupations careers at Springville, Spanish Fork, and Payson High Schools. She deeply loved teaching and found great joy in seeing her students succeed, often encountering them later in hospitals and health centers where they carried on the same work of caring for others.
She spent 70 years living in Springville, Utah, where she created a loving home and built deep, lasting friendships. Carolyn was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life. After she retired, she served a mission in the Salt Lake City Headquarters, Family and Church History Mission for three years, and then she found great joy and purpose serving in both Provo temples for many years.
Above all, Carolyn cherished her family. She is survived by her four children: Jeri Lynn (Don) Allphin; Terry (Lynn) Huff; Lara (Eddie) Hills; and Tara (Chad) Greenwood; as well as 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Farrell Huff; her brothers, Gerald and Larry Robbins; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Huff, and grandchildren Josef and Sammi Greenwood.
Carolyn will be remembered for her quiet strength, her unwavering faith, and the love she so freely gave to everyone around her. Her life was one of service, compassion, and enduring devotion, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.Family and friends are invited to an Open House to celebrate Carolyn's life on Friday, April 17th from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 878 W Center Street, Springville, Utah (the smaller church on the east side of the street). A visitation will also be held Saturday at the same location from 9:00 to 9:45 am with funeral services to follow at 10:00 am. The interment will be at 1:00 pm in the Santaquin City Cemetery following a family luncheon.Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
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