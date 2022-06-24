2022 Miss Payson Pageant

Meet the outgoing Miss Payson and contestants vying for the crown tonight (l-r): Savana Torres, Madi Hill, Jamyleth Uribe, Miss Payson Abby Soodland, Madison Heaton, and Caitlyn Malloy.
Come support your favorite contestant at this years Miss Payson Scholarship Pageant. The Pageant starts at 7 PM at the Payson High School Auditorium, 1050 South Main Street. Tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 6:00 PM. Seating begins at 6:15p.m. Tickets are $10.00.
#misspayson2022 #paysonutah #communityevent #utahcounty #utahevents #paysonpeople #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.