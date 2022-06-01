Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
GAROLD BEDDOES
Garold Max Beddoes finished his time on earth on May 28, 2022.
Garold was the eldest child of Max Lavon and Bessie Limb Beddoes, born on February 3, 1945, in Payson, Utah. Garold had two brothers and one sister, Arnold, Von, and Kathy. Though Von and Kathy were several years younger, they got along pretty good, especially when they did what he wanted them to. His family moved to 800 West in Payson when he was four years old, and he lived there most all of the time until he married in 1969.
Garold worked some of his youth on farms around the Payson area, helping to bail hay. He also raised his own pigs. After graduating high school 1963, he went to work at a local gas station for a while. From a young age he would go to the West Desert with his dad and brothers to do prospect mining. This was the start of his love for mining. He worked in mines all over Utah, Wyoming, and Nevada. Later, after being laid-off from a mine, he went into construction working with his cousin Walt Limb. He ended his working career with Kenny Seng Construction.
He was working in the Burgin mine by Eureka when he met his Love Bug, Virginia (Ginger) Lee Knight. They were married 3 months later, August 30, 1969, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple on May 11, 1989. The couple lived in Orem, American Fork, and Moab eventually returning to Payson. In 1975, they built their forever home on 800 West near his parents and brother. In this home they raised five children. Family meant the world to Garold. He never met a grandbaby he didn’t love. He loved the Gospel. He enjoyed all the callings that he served in, the last being a temple worker in the Payson Temple. He loved the people that he worked with in these callings and felt that he learned so much from them.
Garold was survived by his wife, Ginger; children, Jason (Lara) Beddoes, Jennifer (Trent) Thayn, KimberLee (Ty) Carter, Melissa Beddoes, and Greggory (Sarah) Beddoes; and 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His is also survived by his siblings, Kathy (Jay) Peterson and Von Beddoes. He is preceded in death by his parents Max and Bessie, and brother Arnie.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Payson West Stake Center, 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Also, there will be visitation on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Payson Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. Services are in the care of Walker Funeral Home of Payson and Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com
