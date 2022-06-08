Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Santaquin Mural In Progress


 Mural in progress. It is looking good. 


Photo taken June 8, 2022. 


#santaquinmural #muralsofamerica #utahartist #utahcounty #summitcity #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Support Our Advertisers: Haven Barbershop

  Click here to make a quick and easy appointment with Jared, whose barber shop is located at 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson: https://haven-ba...