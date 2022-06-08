Santaquin Mural In Progress

Mural in progress. It is looking good.
Photo taken June 8, 2022.
#santaquinmural #muralsofamerica #utahartist #utahcounty #summitcity #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle
