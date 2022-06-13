Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
MILLARD "MICK" BALZLY
Millard “Mick” Ned Balzly, 70, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on June 10, 2022.
Mick was born on August 1, 1951 in Payson, Utah to Millard Theodore Balzly and Zoe Marie Rinehart.
He attended and graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1969. He grew up farming and it became a big part of his life and his main source of income. He enjoyed working with cows, going for rides in the mountains, hunting, volunteering as a judge at the Jr. Livestock Show, going to the desert chasing horses, enjoying the great outdoors and visiting his friends down in Benjamin.
Mick was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a beautiful testimony and loved giving his time to serving the church and their farm.
Mick is survived by his siblings, Peggy Larsen (Jim), Ted Balzly, Greg Balzly Sr. (Nancy), and Trudy Balzly as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Millard and Zoe, a brother and two sisters. What a beautiful reunion they must be having.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. located at the Benjamin Church building, 3238 West 7300 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may attend a visitation on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. located at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah and again from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Interment will be held at the Benjamin Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com
