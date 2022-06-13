Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Lewis Wayne Huff
Lewis Wayne Huff passed away on June 8, 2022 at his home of a very aggressive cancer. Wayne was born Feb. 20, 1939 in Lakeshore, UT to Lewis and Lois Noon Huff. He was reared in Payson, and graduated from Payson High School. He was active in scouting and was an eagle scout. Wayne was an active member of the LDS church and went on a mission to the Northwestern States. He later went on a Family Services Mission with his wife.
Wayne attended college and was very active in the music programs. He was also given the honor of being the “Outstanding Sophomore at Snow College”. He graduated from Weber State College with his Bachelor’s Degree and later attended the University of Utah where he received a Master’s Degree in Education. Wayne married Sharon Althouse in June of 1966. They had one daughter. Wayne worked for the Salt Lake School District for 36 years, and enjoyed teaching many children to play band and string instruments.
Wayne had multiple hobbies which included electronics, watch repairing, woodworking, making porcelain figurines and he had his ham operator’s license. He could play most instruments and liked to practice several of them regularly. He played clarinet in the Murray City Concert Band and was the assistant director for a time. He played in the Payson City Band for over 60 years. During that time, he played most of the instruments of the band when they were needed, going from trumpet, baritone, trombone, bass to oboe, flute, clarinet and percussion. However, the clarinet became his favorite. Wayne was the director of the Payson City Band for almost 20 years. He made many improvements to the band concerts and dearly loved the Sunday Concerts in the Park. He enjoyed sponsoring the Huff Music Contest with his siblings after the death of his father. It was held in the Payson Middle, Jr. High and High Schools, and ran almost 40 years. In 2021, Wayne was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer for the State of Utah from the Utah Parks and Recreation.
Wayne is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughter Jenifer Atkin, grandsons Jeromy (Leslee) Atkin and Benjamin Atkin, sister-in-law Carolyn Huff and siblings Larry (Sheila) Huff, Colleen (Ray) Wilson, LuAnn (Steve) Wing and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Lois Huff, a brother Farrell Huff and a son-in-law Michael Atkin.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 18, 2022 at the LDS church at 2790 North Center Street in Lehi at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Friday June 17 at the church from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and also on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 AM.
