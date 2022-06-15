Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Linda Kay Jensen
After a life of working hard and serving others, Linda Kay Jensen passed away in Arizona, where she had lived for most of her adult life. She was born February 22, 1953, in Payson, Utah, to John F Hiatt and Shirley Cloward Hiatt. She grew up in the community of Payson, Utah, attending schools there, and graduated with the Class of 1971 from Payson High School.
She spent her career in the retail grocery store industry, working over 30 years for Fry’s Food Stores in Arizona, becoming a store manager. Linda also was a businesswoman, owning a house-cleaning business for many years.
Linda was daring before her time, and thrilled in riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle, but she also enjoyed cross stitching in her quiet time. She loved her dogs: Molly, Junior, and Gator. But most of all, she loved her family, and spending time with them and her friends.
Linda is survived by her son, Wes (Susie) Jensen, and her daughter, Jody (Howard) Kendrick. She is also survived by two grandsons, Owen Kendrick and Tyson Kendrick; as well as two brothers, Mike Holman and Scott Holman. She is preceded in death by her father, John Hiatt; her mother, Shirley Cloward Hiatt Holman; bonus-father, Keith Holman; and a brother, Bruce Hiatt.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. She will be laid to rest in Payson City Cemetery.
