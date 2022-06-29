THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE

The Orem Line connected local residents with cities as far north as Salt Lake. The track ran sixty-seven miles from downtown Salt Lake City to Payson. “The first leg of the line was completed to AmErican Fork on March 23, 1913 and reached Provo in July 1914,” Payson Historical Society records report.
The Provo Station was located on Center Street at 100 West, Provo. “The line reached Springville in July 1915 and Spanish Fork in November 1915. The Spanish Fork station was located on Main Street where we find Central Bank today.”
The line was completed in Payson in May of 1916. The Orem Train made its last run thirty-one years later; the operation was shut down in 1947.
