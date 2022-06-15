Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
DORIS CARTER
Doris Joan Andersen Carter, 90, passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born December 17, 1931, to Clarence Leroy Andersen and Olive “Dolly” Simpson in Provo, Utah where she was raised. She was the fifth of 13 children.
Doris married Glade W. Carter on November 6, 1948, after being introduced to each other on a blind date earlier that same year. Their marriage was later solemnized April 12, 1980, in the Provo Temple.
She served in many callings on both ward and stake levels in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She especially loved serving with the Young Women for many years. She truly enjoyed visiting-teaching and serving wherever she was needed.
Doris enjoyed sewing. She was proud of making Vickie’s dresses including her wedding dress. Doris made many wonderful quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafts, making dolls, and ceramics.
She was employed by Nebo School District at Peteetneet School and then as a librarian at Barnett Elementary School in Payson. She loved to read her entire life and passed that love on to many children at school.
Doris is survived by three sons: Steven (Rosalyn), David (Jeri), and Paul (Teresa); son in law, Terry (Gail) Walker; 14 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild and another on the way; one brother; and three sisters.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Vickie, granddaughter, Kuu’lei, great grandsons, Braken, Michael, and Gage, her parents, six brothers, and two sisters.
Special thanks to Richard Porter, Seasons of Santaquin staff, and Bonnie with ICare hospice for the care you provided Doris.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 711 South 600 East, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Also, there will be visitation on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
