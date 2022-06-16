Thursday, June 16, 2022

Orem Station, Payson



Workers lay down the final section of track at the turn into what was once the Orem Station in Payson. The train station was located where the former Crest and present-day Last Chance Store parking lot exists today. The business address is 90 North Main Street.

Photo circa 1916.



#paysonutah #preservourhistory #oremtrain #crest #lastchancestore #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #savethisphoto #sharethisphoto 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

COMMUNITY at COMMERCIAL PLACE, PAYSON

 