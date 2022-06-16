Orem Station, Payson

Workers lay down the final section of track at the turn into what was once the Orem Station in Payson. The train station was located where the former Crest and present-day Last Chance Store parking lot exists today. The business address is 90 North Main Street.
Photo circa 1916.
