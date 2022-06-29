Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Phyllis Holley Black
Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Phyllis Holley Black, returned to her heavenly home on June 27, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Mildred Spafford and John Perry Holley on December 5, 1941, in Payson, Utah. Phyllis was raised in Springville, Utah by her mother, Mildred, and father, Ashley Graham. She graduated from Springville High School with the Class of 1960 then furthered her education at Dixie State College in St. George, Utah. One of her favorite memories was participating as a cheerleader there.
Phyllis met Harold Wayne Black during his service in the Navy; they were married during his military leave on March 5, 1961 and sealed together in the Manti LDS Temple. She loved being a wife and mother of four children. Phyllis adored her 21 grandchildren and was lovingly involved in each of their lives. She treasured her 36 great-grandchildren, who brought her tremendous joy. She was most happy planning and holding family gatherings and parties.
Phyllis was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities wherever and whenever called. She and Wayne served two missions for their church, in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission and in the Salt Lake City Utah Intercity Mission. She enjoyed serving for many years as a temple worker with her husband in both the Provo and Payson Temples.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne of Payson, Utah; and her children: Brenda (Rick) Rowley of West Mountain, Utah; Bryan (Melissa) Black of Genola, Utah; Branden (Jodi) Black of Santaquin, Utah; and Brad (Brenda) Black of Salem, Utah; along with 20 of her 21 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, with two great-grandbabies on the way. She is also survived by her dear sister, Maralyn Scott of Salt Lake City, Utah. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Ashley Graham; two sisters, Kay Scott and Janet Jensen; a brother, Ronnie Holley; a son-in-law, Todd Waters; and a granddaughter, Shalese Black.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to her loving care givers: Dr. David Bennion, Leslie Tanner, Adrie Carter, Jodi Black, Aubree Walbeck and her nurses Tom, Holley, Bonnie, and Natalie.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 952 West 1580 South, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.