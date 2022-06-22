Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
John Lee Branagan
John Lee Branagan was born January 4th, 1953 to Forrest (Pat) Branagan and LaVern Hansen Branagan, in Nephi, Utah. He died June 13th, 2022 among family at the home of his stepson Micheal and daughter in-law, Elisa in Tooele, Utah, He bravely fought cancer for more than 4 years.
John married Jackie Palmer in 1979 and divorced 5 years later. In August of 1993 he married Jackie Lea Canon and is survived by her.
John loved spending long days working, he made a career of mining and in the sand and gravel industry, he prided himself on his work ethic and skills he had learned in his career. It has been said that John had a knack for getting injured but he always bounced back stronger. He loved fishing and hunting from and early age and loved his family.
In retirement, John loved working out in his yard, watching John Wayne westerns and he had a great love for the wild rabbits, birds, chipmunks that naturally lived in his yard. He always had fresh carrots and lettuce for them and Myrtle the tortoise as well as always having the treats that his cats liked best.
John is survived by his wife, Jackie Lea Canon, step son Micheal Canon (Elisa) of Tooele Utah, sister Patricia Bergener of Eureka, Utah, aunt Gloria Perkins of Springville, Utah, aunt Janice (Sterling) Spencer, Draper, Utah. He also leaves behind nephews, Michael Curtis, Daniel Curtis, and Allen Joe (Becky) Curtis and multiple great nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Tearle Bergener
Special thanks to Huntsman at home, CNS nursing services and nurse Brianna Lee, and the numerous friends and family that came to visit the last few weeks. Also, thank you to Jeff Parkhurst, whom the family will always be grateful to for his assistance in moving John and Jackie to Tooele in May.
Graveside services will be held Saturday June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Goshen Town Cemetery, Goshen, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday June 24, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East Santaquin. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
