Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Fay Louise Daniels Angus
Fay Louise Daniels Angus, age 95, passed away of complications from a recent stroke on July 6, 2023, in Payson, Utah surrounded by her family. Fay was born to John Joseph Daniels, Jr. and Cora Ladell Harper Daniels on June 10, 1928, in Payson, Utah. She was the fourth of five children.
Fay attended school in Payson and was student body vice president her senior year at Payson High School. She graduated with the class of 1946. In 1945, she was crowned Miss Payson.
She met Ray Angus from Benjamin on a Sunday afternoon in 1945 and the attraction was instant. They married August 12, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. Fay and Ray were blessed with four wonderful children who were their greatest joy. The most cherished time was Labor Day weekend when the entire family came home for a giant sleepover. This tradition endured through the most recent holiday and will continue.
Fay worked at First Security Bank for six years and then Payson Junior High. She went on to be employed as financial secretary at Payson High School for 22 years. She was a life-long “booster” serving wherever needed. She was a member of the Junior Cultus Club for over 60 years. She devoted many hours to the Peteetneet Museum and was a member of the Payson Historical Society.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life serving in both ward and stake organizations. After Ray passed away in 1993, she served a full-time mission in Omaha, Nebraska, a four-year service mission at the Joseph Smith Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a two-year service mission at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. She also served as a temple worker.
Fay loved to play bridge and treasured her friends. She was the center of a large and loving family. She will always be remembered as the life of the party and was a master storyteller. Fay persevered through many things and left a legacy for her family.
She and Ray shared a love of travel and were able to see a good part of the United States and the world. She worked for a travel agency after Ray’s passing and saw even more of the world. In 2004, at the age of 76, she joined Jean’s Golden Girls which was a dance group that performed during halftime at college and professional basketball games. For eight years, Fay enjoyed her friendships with the golden girls, exercise, and even more travel. They performed in arenas coast to coast including Nashville, Branson, and Tuachan.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Carol) Angus, Becky (Neil) Spencer, Trina (Ronny) Searle, Melissa (David) Swenson, and 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents, two sisters, two brothers, and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 650 West 800 South, in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
