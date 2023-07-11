Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
DENNIS O'BRYANT
Dennis Eldon O’Bryant, of Santaquin, Utah died July 9, 2023, after a long illness of Alzheimer’s disease. Dennis was born in Payson, Utah on May 16, 1945, to Dr. Eldon Haws and Sherril Jean O’Bryant, and was raised in the Seattle area where his father had a dental practice. He attended Brigham Young University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology as a pre-med dental candidate. While in Provo, Dennis met the love of his life Catherine Jane Sharps who was visiting her sister who was attending BYU. Cathy returned to New Hampshire and Dennis followed, never to leave her side again! She has been his best friend for over fifty-five years! Dennis and Cathy were married in Sanbornton, New Hampshire on July 20, 1968. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 20, 1971.
Dennis is a veteran of the Vietnam War; inclusive dates of service were the 29th of April through 28th of April 1970 where he served with the First Cavalry Division. Before leaving for Vietnam, he was trained at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey in radar repair. At 24, he was an older recruit and told the story of how this landed him deep in the jungle where the Tet Offensive had just wiped out much of the area and he believes this saved his life. Dennis was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14); and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16).
Dennis was employed most of his life as an instrumentation technician, at NL Magnesium, Chevron Refinery, and Geneva Steel utilizing skills he’d acquired while in Vietnam.
Dennis had many interests, most of all his wife and ten children and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He regularly held family home evenings which included many picnics and fishing expeditions as well as Book of Mormon Stories on tape. He wasn’t always able to attend Sunday services with shift-work but was most definitely a stalwart patriarch to his family.
He was an avid science fiction fan, he loved telescopes and looking at the stars and came from a line of scientists, including his uncle William Theral O’Bryant who was a lead scientist for the NASA moon landing. He loved to play chess and taught and played with his children, he played the guitar and sang songs to his family, he loved psychology, hypnotherapy and ESP and metaphysical studies. He enjoyed golfing, rock hounding, camping and also was intrigued with commodities and futures trading.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Catherine Jane Sharps and his ten children: Kimberly O’Bryant of Astoria, Oregon, Christopher O’Bryant (Suzy) of Cottonwood Heights, Jesse O’Bryant (Lori) of Salem, Oregon, Daniel O’Bryant (Alison) of Flagstaff, Arizona, Greg O’Bryant (Lora) of Payson, Utah, Jacob O’Bryant (Kim) of Payson, Utah, Nathan O’Bryant of Millcreek, Utah, Sarah Collins (Shane) of Nashville, Tennessee, David O’Bryant of American Fork, Utah Katie O’Bryant (Trevor) of Santaquin, Utah, and 24 grandchildren and little Maeve Torvi, a great granddaughter on the way!
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 860 North 350 West, Santaquin, Utah. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah, and Friday, July 14, 2023 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, in Payson, Utah.
