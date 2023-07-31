Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Eldon Verness Andrews
Eldon Verness Andrews, lifelong cattleman and farmer, passed away July 30, 2023, at his home in Payson, Utah.
Verness was born May 6, 1929, to Orvil and Millie Jane Durfee Andrews in Aurora, Utah. He was the fourth of five children in a hard-working family and spoke fondly of his memories growing up. He worked alongside his family throughout his life. He married Elizabeth Goodall in the Salt Lake Utah Temple on November 16, 1956. Elizabeth was his cherished companion and together they taught their children and grandchildren the importance of hard work and service.
Verness served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission. He then served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in Vienna, Austria during the Korean Conflict. He served in two bishoprics with stewardship over the ward welfare farm. He enjoyed his time serving in the ward youth programs, particularly coaching basketball.
He enjoyed participating in and watching sports, playing baseball and basketball with his brothers, and watching his children and grandchildren play on fields, courts, and mats. He liked watching the Utah Jazz.
He will be remembered for his kindness, hard work, humor, patience, optimism, unselfishness, and devotion. His legacy and influence are felt by many and will long be treasured by those who love him.
Verness is survived by his children, Karen (Keith) Buys, Doris Adams, Bruce (Christy) Andrews, Keith (Anna) Andrews, Laura Andrews, and 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers, Neldon Vee and R Delos; and sisters, Ula May, and Millie LaVeda Taylor.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at the Payson West LDS Stake Center, 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning prior to the funeral. Interment will be at Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah.
