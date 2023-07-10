Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
LaDean Lamb Westover
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, LaDean Lamb Westover age 87 of Santaquin, Utah passed away on July 1, 2023 in her home. She was born on February 5, 1936 in St George, Utah to Justin R Lamb and Florence Cannon Lamb. She was the eldest of seven children.
She married her sweetheart, Edwin Lauroyd Westover on March 26, 1958 in the St. George, Utah temple, and together they had seven children.
After high school she moved to Salt Lake where she attended Stevens-Henager College, enjoyed working at primary children’s hospital and living in the Beehive House.
She had good common sense and we could go to her for practical advice. She was one of the hardest working people we ever knew. She was not afraid to try new things, and she joked that she was a “jack of all trades, master of none”. We thought she was amazing and could do anything. She was patriotic and civic minded and helped at the voting polls for years. We always knew that living in this country was a privilege.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mom loved the Gospel, she loved Heavenly Father and had an immense amount of faith. She showed that faith by the way she served in her callings. She had a strong testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and knew that anyone could change. She loved her family and found the most joy spending time with them. She made friends very easily and accepted everyone as they were. Her home was always a safe and welcoming place for all. Mom was the glue of our family and her passing will leave a big hole in all of our hearts. We love her and she will be deeply missed.
LaDean is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Westover; parents, Justin and Florence Lamb; siblings, Robert Lamb, Hal “Buzzy” Lamb, Shirley Porter, and grandson Zachary Westover. She is survived by her children, Robert (Sherrie) Westover, Gary Westover, Linda (Randall) Larsen, Janice (Michael) Sorensen, Mark (Rebecca) Westover, Karen (Jared) Blauer, Sherri (Michael) Berkley, and siblings, Mona Woodbury, David Lamb, and Dennis Lamb. She has twenty-two grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, with one on the way who think she is the best.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care. Specifically Dr. Garry Miller, Addison, Justine, Brian, Ann, Clif, Jerwin, and Kelsie.
Funeral services were held on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Downtown Building, 90 South 200 East Santaquin, Utah. Viewings were also be held at the same location Friday, July 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to services. Interment in Santaquin City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.