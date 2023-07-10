Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Kay L Tischner
Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Bronco ride!”
The patriarch and ringleader of our family, Kay L Tischner, passed from this life into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday July 1, 2023. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Santaquin.
Kay was born on September 14, 1940, to Kathle and Edith Hill Tischner in Santaquin. He graduated from Payson High School in 1958 and then served in the Army National Guard. Kay was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He fulfilled an LDS church mission to Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa always held a special place in his heart. After his mission, he married the love of his life, Louise Houghton, in the Salt Lake Temple on September 25, 1964. After receiving his degree from BYU in Business Management, he joined his dad in the family business, Tischner Ford in Santaquin. Tischner Ford was a major part of his life and his family’s. Four generations of Tischner’s have worked with him at the family business where everyone was taught to work hard and play harder. Many valuable relationships with employees and customers were developed over the years. His dedication to the business was unwavering, even teaching evening classes through the local school district at the shop where he taught and mentored many future mechanics.
Kay served in many capacities throughout his life. He volunteered with the Santaquin Fire Department for over 43 years and served for a time as the Fire Chief. Kay also served 12 years on the Nebo School District Board and the Santaquin planning and zoning commission.
Kay served in many church callings, serving as a counselor and Bishop of the Santaquin 3rd Ward. His favorite callings were working with the young men, where he mentored many youth and enjoyed taking them on scout and youth trips, many of which have shared their favorite memories with us over the years. Later in life, Kay and Louise served as church service missionaries for five years in the LDS 12 Step Addiction Recovery program.
Kay will be remembered for his kind and generous nature. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel valued and important, extending his warmth to friends, colleagues, and acquaintances alike. Kay’s infectious smile and genuine interest in others created lasting connections and enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.
He shared his love of Moab with his posterity and anyone else that would go. As a family, we have made a trip to Moab every year for over 40 years. He loved the outdoors and traveling with his sweetheart.
We will be forever grateful for the family of the person whose donated liver allowed us to have dad in our lives for nine additional years.
Kay leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Louise - children Karen (Mike) Montague, Lisa (Marty) Wilkey, Kris (Rick) White, Mike Tischner, Amy Hansen, Aaron (Jenny) Tischner,and Sara (Dave) Moody. As well as 27 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, whom he adored. He also leaves behind his four younger siblings, Alan, Janice, Ann, and David.
He had a joyful reunion in heaven with his son Brad, his grandson Blake Ludlow, and granddaughter Faith Wilkey and many others that have passed on before.
To honor Kay, spend some time with loved ones taking them on a ride and making memories; and sign up to be an organ donor!
Funeral services were held Friday July 7, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Downtown Building 90 S 200 E Santaquin, Utah. Viewings were held at the church Thursday, July 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 - 11:30 am prior to services. Interment, Santaquin City Cemetery.
