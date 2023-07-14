Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
BETTY SCHRAMM
Betty Jean (Tanner) Schramm, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully, with family at her bedside, in the early morning of Tuesday, July 4th, at the age of 84.
Born to Lydia May (Adair) and Wayne D. Alton Tanner on December 28, 1938, in Payson, Utah, Betty was the oldest of 3 children. She grew up on a dairy farm, where she learned the value of hard work. In her teen years, she became a reluctant beauty queen, earning the title of Miss Payson at the encouragement of her sister and friends. It is also there that she met the love of her life, Alvin Schramm, whom she would later marry.
After graduating from Payson High School, Betty attended BYU, and, shortly after, married Alvin, on June 19, 1958. As mother to a large and growing family, she had many opportunities to develop useful skills such as baking delicious bread, being able to sew just about anything, and making beautiful floral arrangements, which she later also did professionally. She was devoted to her children, serving as PTA president, and often volunteered in their classrooms. Betty took on a few different positions to help supplement their family income, including travel agent, florist, seamstress, and independent Sunrider consultant.
Betty was smart and had a love for learning that she nurtured throughout her life. Informative books about health and longevity were of particular interest to her, as was her heritage and ancestry. She enjoyed meeting with other members of the organization Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, as well as various local study groups. She filled many roles in her local church and in service to her community, and she loved serving with Alvin on a local service mission. Service and selflessness were at the core of who Betty was and she always loved and took care of those around her, regardless of the cost to herself.
Her family was the world to her, the most important thing. Towards the end, we kids often had the impression that our dad felt a need to make sure mom was taken care of before he could pass on, but maybe we had it wrong all along. Maybe it was mom who needed to take care of dad through the end before she could pass on; that would fit with her character. Having her family all together was her greatest joy, and the best evidence of a life well spent. All nine of her children loved and cared for her to the end; are good, kind people who try in their own ways to make the world a better place; come together to help one another in times of need; and try to follow her example of love and devotion to family. We are her legacy. Our lives are our tribute to hers. She can rest peacefully, knowing that we will remember her as a great mother, and we will miss her dearly until we meet again.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin Schramm, her sister, Connie Lucile Boodry, and her parents. She is survived by her brother, Daryl Wayne Tanner, nine children, Steven, Douglas, Susan, Reed, Blake, Cynthia, Angela, Bryan, and Sonja, 43 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., where the family will also receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
