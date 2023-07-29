Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Michael Donovan Campbell
Michael Donovan Campbell, age 53, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away July 10, 2023,
in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael was born September 8, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. He was
raised in Payson, Utah, and graduated from Payson High School in 1987, where he had many
good friends.
Michael was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union and worked for several companies in
Utah and California, totaling over 36 years. Michael excelled in his craft and was quickly
promoted to Foreman on several large projects. He really enjoyed his profession.
On February 14, 1986, he married Lisa Hone. They have one son, Eric. They later divorced. He
then married Kim Fronk on July 23, 1992. They have one son, Tanner. Michael and Kim
divorced.
Michael loved living in California. His hobbies were surfing at Huntington Beach and Newport
Beach, playing tennis, riding his bike along the beach trails, BBQing, and good Mexican food! He
loved music. He always wanted to learn to play the drums, but instead settled on jamming out
and playing “drums” with his sons, on the dashboard of his car.
Michael loved his family; his mom was his best friend. They enjoyed talking and laughing over
their phone calls, especially about politics and old movies. Despite some obstacles that he
encountered in his later life, he always kept his great sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his father, Barry Campbell; his brother, Clint Campbell;
grandparents, Thomas and Rodna Campbell and Don and Betty Judson; and by his aunts Donna
Huber and Emily Hewitt; and his uncle, Pete Campbell. Michael is survived by his mother Shirley
Campbell of Springville, Utah; and by his sons, Eric Campbell of Toquerville, Utah, and Tanner
(Sofia) Campbell of Herriman, Utah. He is also survived by his sister Marisa Campbell of
Springville, Utah as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Walker Funeral
Home located at 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A memorial service will be held at 12:00
p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East
300 South, Santaquin, Utah. Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
