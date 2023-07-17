Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Dean Leroy Bristow
Dean Leroy Bristow, 85, passed away peacefully in the arms of his children on Wednesday, June 12, 2023. He was born in Santa Ana, California, on April 26, 1938, to Thomas Pleasant and Marie Drexel Green Bristow. He was the youngest of five brothers, grew up and attended school in Tustin, California.
Dean was among the second graduating class of the United States Air Force Academy in 1960. He married Sandra Pedersen on May 10, 1962, in the Manti, Utah Temple. After seven years as an Air Force pilot, he attended medical school at the University of California, Irvine, specializing in urology. He later established a successful practice in Payson, Utah, where he raised his family and served his community.
Dean continued his love for the Air Force by serving in the Utah Air National Guard. In 1991, Dean was called to serve during Operation Desert Storm. After careful consideration, he sold his medical practice and returned to active duty in the Air Force, where he served until he retired in 2000. Upon returning home, he practiced urology part-time until approximately the age of 75.
Over the next 10 years of his life, he continued to be active in his community. He spent the last years of his life as a resident of the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans Home.
Dean was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different capacities, the most recent being as Elders Quorum President in the veterans’ center branch.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sandy, his parents and four brothers. Dean leaves behind his children: Christi Petrucka (Jim), Catherine Bristow, Dana Ruster, Michael Bristow (Angie), 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on July 21, 2023 at The Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home at 11:00 a.m. with an hour of remembrance at 10:00 a.m. Following the service, internment will be at the Payson City Cemetery with full military honors. Services are in the care of Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
In lieu of flowers, Dean requested that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Tunnel to Towers charities.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.