Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
In Loving Memory of Cheryl Simmons Lee
(November 9, 1949 - July 20, 2023)
On July 20, 2023, our hearts were deeply saddened as we said goodbye to a remarkable woman, Cheryl Simmons Lee. Born on November 9, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Cheryl's life was a testament to love, service, and unwavering dedication to her family, friends, and community. She leaves behind a cherished legacy that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Cheryl's love story began with her beloved husband, Richard Lee, with whom she shared a beautiful journey in Payson, Utah. Sealed for time and eternity, they created a life filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams. Their union was a true testament to the power of devotion and commitment.
Cheryl's children, Jason (Andrea) of Tabiona, Angela of Provo, Utah, Noel (Jonathan) of Draper, Utah, and Jeremy (Zach) of Arvada, Colorado, were the heart and soul of her world. She imparted upon them the values of hard work and principles, leading by example through her own endeavors. Cheryl's love for her children knew no bounds, and she took pride in watching them grow into remarkable individuals.
The light of Cheryl's life extended to her nine adoring grandchildren - Tamara, Makayla, Richard, Abigail, Isabell, Jackson, Katelin, Rian, and Banin - and her two great-grandchildren. Her love for them knew no bounds, and she delighted in showering them with gifts and affection throughout the years.
A woman of many passions, Cheryl was a founding member of the Payson Civic Chorale, a musical endeavor that brought joy to countless hearts since 1981. Her passion for singing resonated through the community, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the pleasure of hearing her perform.
Known fondly as the local Avon Lady, Cheryl was a devoted businesswoman who found joy in connecting with her neighbors and friends while providing them with products that brought smiles to their faces. Through this business, she instilled in her children the importance of hard work and principles that carried them through life.
Cheryl was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she found solace in serving and ministering to others. Her dedication to indexing names, ministering, and singing in the ward choir exemplified her deep faith and love for Jesus Christ.
In addition to her immediate family, Cheryl is survived by her sisters Anna Jean Sweat, Jeanette Gray, and her brothers Jon Simmons and Rodney Simmons. She is preceded in death by her parents, Golden Hall Simmons and Mildred Bertha Brown, her brother Laval, and her sisters Ronda Simmons and Marlene Larson.
Cheryl was a beacon of love, kindness, and grace. Her presence brought warmth and joy to all, and her memory will forever shine bright in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2023 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah 84651. A viewing will be held at 9:30 - 10:45 and the funeral will begin at 11:00. Cheryl will be buried in Payson Cemetery, where friends and family will come together to honor Cheryl's life, share cherished memories.
“Learn from the past; Prepare for the future; Live in the present” -- Thomas S. Monson
