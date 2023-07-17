Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Judith “Judy” Ann Snow
Judith “Judy” Ann Snow, 79, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 13, 2023, peacefully at her home from renal failure.
Judy was born in Denver, Colorado on April 2, 1944, to Jack and Edna Matthews. She grew up on her parents' dairy farm. They first lived just south of Denver, then Gypsum and Molina, finally settling in Mesa, Colorado. She graduated from Plateau Valley High School in Collbran, Colorado in 1962.
Judy was married to Gary Jones in August 1966. Together they had one daughter, Karen, in August 1967. They later divorced. Judy remarried in 1972 to Richard Snow. They were married for 10 years, they later divorced.
Judy worked for Mountain Bell, now known as CenturyLink, for 26 years as an Operator, District Secretary and then a Foreman over a Splicing Crew. She enjoyed working on her 40-acre farm raising sheep and cattle. She was also actively involved with the community by providing service and knowledge of agriculture and livestock.
Judy is survived by her daughter Karen, granddaughters Jessica and Jayden, pets Buddy (dog) & Frankie (cat) and other family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Edna Matthews and other cousins and family members.
The funeral service will be held at 11am July 21 at the LDS Church located at 5237 W 10400 S Payson, Utah 84651. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm July 20 at Walker Mortuary. Burial will follow the funeral at Payson Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah. To leave condolences please visit: www.walkermemorials.com
