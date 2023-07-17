Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Joyce Ann Wilson
Joyce Ann Wilson, our dear aunt, sister, and friend returned to our loving Savior on July 14, 2023.
Joyce was born April 19, 1935 in Payson Utah, the second child of Lawrence ‘Hans’ and Leeta Finlayson Wilson. She loved growing up in Payson and made many friends during her school years, some of whom she remained close with her whole life. Joyce was in student government in high school and was a dedicated committee member for nearly every reunion the class of 1953 celebrated.
Joyce attended Utah State for one year. She became a skilled and proficient secretary--her shorthand and typing skills were legendary! She shared her talents with family and friends helping them create resumes, or “taking down” baby blessings. She worked for US Steel for more than 20 years and took an early retirement when the company downsized. She later got a job with Provo School District where she worked for 15 more years.
Joyce had many hobbies and interests. Her favorite, of course, was golf. She loved being a part of the Women’s Golf Association and served on the board for many years. She golfed from early spring to late fall, and then impatiently waited for winter to hurry up and get over! Gladstan had a special place in her heart, and so did her dear friends who golfed with her. Joyce also loved tennis--both to play and to watch on TV. Joyce was competitive and liked to win, and she was a great athlete--this combination made her excel in the sports she participated in. In addition to golf and tennis, she was in a bowling league, played volleyball, and loved outdoor games. She also loved to travel and was able to see many places in the world on her adventures. She could also crochet and knit beautifully, sew everything from Barbie clothes to plaid jackets (the lines had to match up!), and do needlework. She even painted with watercolors and oil paints. One of her special talents was writing poetry. She enjoyed sharing this gift with friends and family by writing poems for special occasions.
Joyce loved to spoil her nieces and nephews. On Christmas, she loved to give everyone something new to wear, and she fixed a big breakfast at her house every Christmas morning. She loved to attend ball games, concerts, recitals, weddings, baby showers, and baptisms. She was a kid advocate to the core! She never ran out of patience for card games, “painting” books, planning parties, but especially for playing dress up! Even her fanciest high heels were not off limits! Her family meant everything to her, and it was her efforts that kept us getting together through the years.
Joyce was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of the Savior. She served in many callings throughout her life from a Summiteers leader to Road Show director, to Relief Society Chorister. She took every job seriously and served diligently in each capacity. She loved music and especially hymns.
We will miss Joyce and her ability to laugh easily and cheer us on in everything we do, but we know she will be a very dedicated guardian angel and we are so thankful for the honor of being her family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Payson South Stake Center, located at 711 S 600 E Payson, UT. A visitation will be held from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Payson City Cemetery.
