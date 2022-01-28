Friday, January 28, 2022

Athletic Reminiscing


Payson Chronicle subscriber Ed Meyer was reminded of his own athletic experience when he saw the huge photo of Ryker Richards on page 8 of the January 26 issue.  In 1951, Ed was a freshman and a Grants Pass Caveman third-leg runner on the high school two-mile relay team.  The Oregonian newspaper had a big picture of Ed handing off the baton to teammate Rex Defure leading to a big win against a Salem Oregon High relay team that had been unbeaten.

