Athletic Reminiscing

Payson Chronicle subscriber Ed Meyer was reminded of his own athletic experience when he saw the huge photo of Ryker Richards on page 8 of the January 26 issue. In 1951, Ed was a freshman and a Grants Pass Caveman third-leg runner on the high school two-mile relay team. The Oregonian newspaper had a big picture of Ed handing off the baton to teammate Rex Defure leading to a big win against a Salem Oregon High relay team that had been unbeaten.
