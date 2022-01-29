The old Dixon’s Market building: Piecing the puzzle to its origins as the Huish Furniture and Casket Company

At first glance it is not easy to recognize the old Dixon’s Market building that once stood at 51 East 100 North as the location of what has been said to have been the site of Payson’s first furniture store, the Huish Furniture and Casket Company.
But imagine the building without the ornate 19th century façade and hand-painted sign advertising coffins as depicted in the photo above. Picture it transforming over time into the functionable white-brushed 20th century Dixon’s Market shown in the photograph below. Compare the windows that looked out at West Mountain and those above the front entrances that, if still standing, might be met with the enticing smells cooking at Daley Freez drive-in, located across the street today. It is here that the connection becomes clear.
Early Paysonite Walter Huish had the building constructed sometime around 1870. It housed furniture manufacturing and sales on the first floor, according to Payson Historical Society records. Caskets were manufactured upstairs.
After his death, the business was passed down to his son and operated as John Huish and Sons.
The building was sold to another Payson merchant, C.C.F. Dixon, in 1916, according to the Payson Historical Society. Mr Dixon “moved his market to this building where it was operated by several members of the family until 1972. After the death of Douglas Dixon the building housed several other businesses until it was demolished and a car wash was constructed on part of the property.”
