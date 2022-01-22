Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Arlis Virginia Douglass Hutchinson
Arlis Virginia Douglass Hutchinson age 99 died peacefully at her home on January 19, 2022. She was born January 17, 1923 In Payson, Utah to Charles Dixon and Winnie Nebeker Douglass.
Arlis graduated from Payson High School in 1942 where she was Student Body Vice President. She loved organizing high school class reunions and did so for many years.
Arlis married Russell H. Hutchinson December 15, 1944 in their future home in Payson, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Utah Temple December 15, 1958. She and Russell lived in several western states while Russell worked in road construction. They owned A & R Fruit Ranch in Salem and the Fire House Restaurant in Payson. They built their home in Salem in 1960 after which they adopted two children, Val and Jan. It was in this home both she and her husband Russell passed away.
Arlis served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as a Primary teacher, Cub Scout leader and Relief Society Secretary for a total of about 15 years. She was also a member of several Bridge clubs.
Her only sibling, Phyllis Douglass Swanson, her parents and her husband, preceded her in death. Survivors include her son Val, her daughter Jan Butler (Russell), seven grandchildren; Cydney, Kelly, Kimberly, Jaime, Ryan, Kalin and Kaylee, and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem 4th Ward Chapel, 25 West Apple Blossom Way, Salem, Utah. A viewing will be held that morning prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Payson City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
