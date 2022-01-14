Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Michele Jarman
Our Beautiful Mom Michele Edwards Jarman was born in Mareislle, France, on October 31st 1941. She passed away January 9, 2022 with her family at her side the whole time.
She somehow found her way to Carbon County where she met and married Richard T. Edwards; from this marriage a family was born. She brought to the marriage Christine Smith and he Cindi Edwards Curry. Although they later divorced the family remained. She then met Jerry Jarman and spent many happy years with him until he passed in 2005. Mom brought happiness and laughter to all and taught us to always walk on the sunny side of life. She was also an amazing Grandma and Great Grandma. She sacrificed everything so that her family was always taken care of. When you leave this world it's truly who you leave behind and not what! Je t'aime plus Mom.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Christine Smith - The oldest, Cindi Edwards Curry; 6 Grandchildren, Mark Kerby, Trinity Kerby, Danielle Kerby Sandoval, Landon Curry, Katie Curry, Sasha Kinsey; 2 special great granddaughters Aliyah Kinsey, Taylor Kerby.
Preceded in death by Ed and Ada Edwards, Richard T. Edwards, special granddaughter, Tiffany Rae Kerby, and Jerry Jarman
The family would like to thank Tyler Cressall for his kindness and dedication as well as the entire CNS staff.
Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.