Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
CINDY LEE CARTER
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend Cindy Lee Carter, 65, passed away suddenly at home on January 20, 2022.
Mom was born December 2, 1956 in Payson, Utah to Hal and Bliss King; she graduated from Payson High School. She married her sweetheart Clair Carter on January 17, 1975, their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple, and together they spent 47 wonderful years raising four AMAZING children and eight grandchildren.
Mom was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held several callings throughout her life, most recently serving in the relief society presidency in the Mt. View 1st ward.
A lifelong caregiver, she spent several years working as a pharmacy technician at Mt. View Family Pharmacy where she made many special friends and loved serving the public. Mom retired early in order to devote her time to those around her including her mom, and Dad’s parents, Bill and Jeanine.
She enjoyed many hobbies and interests and always had several projects keeping her busy. Mom loved making quilts and crafts for the family and giving them as gifts. Countless hours were spent every summer planting, weeding, and watering both her flower and vegetable gardens. No one was allowed to stop by the house during summer without leaving with a grocery bag full of veggies or a container of raspberry jam. Never without a book in her hand, she was incredibly proud that over the first three weeks of this year she had already read nine books.
Some of Mom’s greatest joys were spending time with Dad and the family. Whether camping, fishing, or hunting the main goal was always enjoying each other’s company. Mom and Dad loved to go places together. Traveling to Red Sox games or national parks, they loved adventuring to new places. Spending countless hours at ball games, choir concerts, and rodeos, she was always there to support her kids and grandkids. Many special times were also spent with her mom Bliss and sister Denise, craft nights, bunco, quilting, shopping or just visiting together, they were inseparable leading to them being bestowed the nickname “The Three Musketeers”.
She is survived by her husband Clair; children, Craig (Hillary) Carter, Krista (Micah) Tischner, Karrie (Zac) Clayson, Colten (Maddie) Carter; and grandchildren, Kayson, Brooklyn, Kat, Grady, Zade, Tygen, Paityn, and Cash, as well as her siblings Denise (Kent) Fowden, Larry (LeeAnn) King, and Kirk (Carol Lee) King.
Preceding her in death were her parents Hal and Bliss King, mother and father-in-law Bill and Jeanine Carter, and many special four-legged friends including Lucky, Butch, and Tito.
A funeral service will be held at the Mountain View 1st Ward Chapel, 1138 East 100 South, Payson, Utah on January, 27th 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah and Thursday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
