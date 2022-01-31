Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Kaye Reynolds
Kaye Reynolds age 82, passed away at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 19, 1939, the fourth of seven children, born to Lester Melvin and Louise Black Greenhalgh, in Payson, Utah.
Kaye married Vear J Reynolds on her birthday, August 19, 1960, in Payson, and they were later sealed in the Provo Temple on September 2, 1978. Together they were blessed with three children.
Kaye was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, primary teacher being her favorite. She also served on the Payson Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Kaye enjoyed being in the outdoors with family, be it fishing, camping, and traveling. She was a talented seamstress and shared her talents with many. Her greatest joys were being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her husband Vear, sons, Guy (SueAnn) Reynolds of Springville, Wade (Debbie) Reynolds of Salem, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, and three siblings.
A private graveside services will be held in her honor at the Payson Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
