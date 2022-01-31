Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Dawnalyn Gayle Smith Hall was born on June 27, 1954 and passed away from an aggressive form of cancer on January 28, 2022 in the loving embrace of her husband.
Dawnalyn joined the United States Army in 1972 and served for two years. She married Ronald Hall on April 4, 1974. Dawna and Ron had five children in the first eight years of their marriage. Dawnalyn worked at Wasatch Mental Health for over 20 years, and sang many years with the Payson Civic Chorale.
Dawnalyn had a great love for her church, especially temple and family history work, singing, quilting, and most of all for her family.
She is survived by her husband Ron; siblings, Clark, Virginia, Christine, Roger, and Steven; her children, Mark, Michael, Crystal, Curtis, and Marinda; and 14 grandchildren.
She will be fondly remembered whenever we hear a song she used to sing and her embrace will be felt whenever we use a quilt she made.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Payson 2nd Ward Chapel located at 274 South Main Street in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
