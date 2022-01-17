Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
TED GEORGE BRAILSFORD
Ted George Brailsford, age 78 passed away in his sleep, on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Ted was born March 25, 1943, in Spanish Fork, UT, Ted and his twin brother were the oldest of eight children born to Emagene Hone and George Leonard Brailsford. He married Betsy Robertson on June 23, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they were blessed with three children. Betsy passed away on July 10, 2021 after 55 years of marriage.
Ted was an avid hunter, and enjoyed being in the outdoors with family, loved fishing, and hiking. One of his hobbies was taxidermy of fish and wild game. His other passions were treasure hunting and metal detecting with his twin brother Ned and brother Mark. Ted was a Government Certified Welder and was in the top 5 percent of the welders in the United States. He was one of the only welders certified to weld on Nuclear Reactors and other Top Secret Government Projects. One of his proudest projects was welding on the St. Louis Arch, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Ted was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Ted is survived by his children Kris Pust (Kenny) of Payson, Utah; Steve Brailsford (Jenny) of Vernal, Utah; and Kent Brailsford (Charlene) of Payson, Utah. He is also survived by his10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way: Ashlee Loader, Dylan Loader, Gage Larsen, Abbi Brailsford, Zach Brailsford, Brayden Brailsford, Keri Brailsford, Joshua Brailsford, Eric Brailsford, Mindi Brailsford, Krew, Nicholas, Alec, Olivia, Harper, Emilia. He is also survived by his siblings, Lynn Todhunter, Clydene Bowen, Ruth Killpack, Mark Brailsford, Leslie Brailsford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy, twin brother, Ned Brailsford and sister Jean Nelsen.
Graveside service will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson. Services are in the care of Walker Funeral Home of Payson.
