Monday, January 31, 2022

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service


"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. 

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”


~ Helen Keller 

IRVIN MOORE


Irvin Joseph Moore, 87 passed away peacefully on Saturday January 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.  Funeral Services will be Friday February 4, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Slate Canyon 8th Ward Chapel.  Friends may visit with the family from 9:00-9:45 am at the church prior to the services.  There will be a live stream of the service on Friday at 10:00 am. Just go to  

www.walkersanderson.com and click view live webcast for Irvin.  Interment will be in the Clarkson City Cemetery.  Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.  




