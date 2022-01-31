Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
IRVIN MOORE
Irvin Joseph Moore, 87 passed away peacefully on Saturday January 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be Friday February 4, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Slate Canyon 8th Ward Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00-9:45 am at the church prior to the services. There will be a live stream of the service on Friday at 10:00 am. Just go to
Interment will be in the Clarkson City Cemetery.
