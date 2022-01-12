Jay Jolley Inducted Into PHS Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame

"Celebrate that you grew up in a small town like Payson. It really grounds you for the future. Carry on pursuing your ambitions, no matter what they are, because if you want to achieve something, like dance, which is out of the mainstream professions, it is possible for anyone. The crucial thing to remember is this: Don’t forget to dream!"
-- Jay Jolley, Payson High Class of 1970, World-Renowned Ballet Dancer and Educator, and 2021 PHS Hall of Fame Inductee
