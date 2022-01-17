Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Lyle Topham
Our father, Lyle Wayne Topham, chose to return to our heavenly home on January 9, 2022, where our mother, his parents, nine siblings, and many close friends were waiting. Dad made his grand entrance September 23, 1934, in Santaquin to Meretta Jameson and John Wesley Topham. Dad was the youngest of 11 children in the Robbins-Topham family. Dad was always thankful for his older brothers and sisters and he needed them when his mother died when he was barely 8 years old.
Dad was a mischievous youngster and was known for many things, among them was his “love” of school where his friends said he “disliked most teachers and hated the rest”. Dad joined the Navy and served on the USS Black 666. He was honorably discharged in 1958.
On August 21, 1959, dad hit the jackpot when he was sealed to our mother, Ora Beth Bramall, in the Salt Lake City temple. Together they had four amazing children.
Dad retired from Nebo School District where he worked in the maintenance department, serving as a custodian at Payson High School for 25 years.
Dad had an immense love for being outdoors and especially loved hunting and fishing with his family. He loved spending this time with his family and friends and creating wonderful memories. His greatest love was his wife and children. We kids barely knew what a babysitter was as when mom and dad went out, the whole family went out.
Dad was a very talented man with a witty personality. He was always quick with a joke, although not always the cleanest.
We love you Dad, and we thank you for being our dad. Thank you for teaching us by example and deed. We can’t wait to see you and Mom again. Until then, Dad, give ‘em hell. With great love and appreciation, Lee, Lorrie, Todd, and Jory.
Lyle is survived by his children, Lee Wayne (Sandra) Topham, Lorrie Ann (Rodney) Diamond, Todd Wesley (Brenda) Topham, and Jory Lynn (Jessica) Topham, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
We want to thank Canyon Home Health and Hospice, namely Tom, Bailey, Chelsea, and Jennifer.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Santaquin North Stake Center, 545 North 200 East where friends may call from 9:00 - 10:30 am prior to services. Interment will military honors will be at the Santaquin City Cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
