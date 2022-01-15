Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
NormaRae (Thorn) Johnson
NormaRae Johnson, age 73, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
NormaRae was born on March 26, 1948, to Norman R. Thorn and Helen Rowene Thorn and was 2nd of three daughters. In 1966, she graduated from Spanish Fork High School and later from Hollywood Beauty College. NormaRae worked as a cosmetologist, and a housekeeper at Mountain View Hospital.
NormaRae married Alan Robert Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 12, 1970. They were blessed with six wonderful children. Nothing brought her greater joy in life than her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
NormaRae was crafty and enjoyed sewing and preserving precious memories through scrapbooking. She was an excellent seamstress. NormaRae loved to travel, and her favorite vacations were to Yellowstone National Park and Branson, Missouri.
NormaRae was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and faithfully served in many callings.
NormaRae is survived by her children; Jason (Karen) Johnson of Herriman, Utah, JaNae Johnson of Salem, Utah, Jared (Renae) Johnson of Kaysville, Utah, Jeremy (Mandi) Johnson of Mona, Utah, Justin Johnson of Provo, Utah, and Jillene (Jonathan) Green of Mona, Utah; 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, LaWana Thorn and NaDene Bartholomew, and a granddaughter, Dallas Ariel Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 789 Arrowhead Trail, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. www.WalkerMemorials.com
