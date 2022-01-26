Help Us ID

The old Payson High School is shown in its infancy in this early 20th century photograph.
Between 1911-1912, “Payson High School was constructed of red brick at an address to be known as 635 South Main Street,” according to the late Madoline Dixon in her book, Peteetneet Town, A History of Payson, Utah. “It was located on a sage covered lot which the city had owned. Ball games and foot races had long been held there.”
Fashionably dressed and seated, center, in the foreground is Hannah Jones. Can you help us identify the ladies accompanying her in this photograph?
