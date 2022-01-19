Some Hunter Education Courses Available Remotely

With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state — and the big game application period quickly approaching — some hunter education instructors have been authorized to temporarily schedule courses with a completely remote option format, say Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials.
Remote field day options will be available from now until February 28, 2022. Instructor-led and in-person field days will still be available for students comfortable with these formats. For all in-person courses, please keep in mind the following:
Classes will be limited to a total of 40 people, including the instructor, students, parents and other visitors.
Masks are not required, but strongly recommended for everyone in the classroom.
A social distance of at least six feet between individuals from different households will be observed, whenever possible.
Students who register for a remote option course will receive detailed instructions from their course instructor after they register through the DWR website: https://wildlife.utah.gov/hunting/hunter-education.html
