Adeline Hansen Crowned Miss Payson 2023

After an amazing evening of talent, elegance, and scholarship awards, June 3, the 2023 Miss Payson Royalty was crowned. Through the generous donations from Payson City and sponsors throughout the community, the Pageant Board was able to award over $6,000 in scholarships.The Board would like to congratulate all the contestants on their amazing performance and thank them for all their hard work and making this a night to remember. They are pleased to announce that Adeline Hansen was crowned Miss Payson 2023.
Adeline is the daughter of Mike and Vanessa Hansen.
1st attendant is Amanda Johnson; she also received the Contestant Award. Amanda is the daughter of David and Nicole Johnson. The 2nd attendant is Lexie Mellen. Lexie also received the Most Photogenic Award. Lexie is the daughter of Jake and Natalie Mellen.
The Directors Award was given to Rebekah Hartman. Rebekah is the Daughter of Micah and Amanda Smith.
“We are excited for these new Royalty as they begin their service to the city of Payson.,” a Pageant Board member remarked.
The Miss Payson Board would like to thank all those who came out to support these talented young women. “We would also like to thank Nate Dunford and Kenton Phillips for emceeing this event,” they said. “And a special thanks to Nate for his excellent performances. Thank you to Payson City and Mayor Bill Wright for your continued support. Richard Lindsey, Russ Brown, Paiden Judd, The Frontier Marshalls, Payson High school, PHS Drama department, and all those in our community who donated their time and sponsored this program. You all have made this a night we won't soon forget.
“We would also like to thank the outgoing 2022 Miss Payson royalty Madi Hill, Savana Torres, Madison Heaton, Caitlyn Maloy, and Jamleth Uribe. Thank you for your endless service to our community. You have truly made a difference. We love you!”
