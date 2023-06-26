Local Musicians Shine At Here Comes The Sun Rock Festival

Pictured: Porcupine Shine were up with the sun Saturday morning performing at the third annual rock festival in Payson's Memorial Park. The local band is composed of (front, left-right): Rhett Huff on guitar, lead vocalist Nathan Smith, lead guitarist Mike Dockstader, Sam Sotor on bass guitar, and (behind) Scott Kiester on drums.
The clouds parted for Helios to kiss Memorial Park and its patrons with a good-day sunshine kind of feel at the weekend’s Here Comes the Sun Rock Festival. Radiating with the Sun was an early Saturday morning act, Porcupine Shine. Story coming up in this week's print edition of The Payson Chronicle!
