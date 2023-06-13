Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
HELEN KAY RUSSELL
Helen Kay Russell, age 73, passed away peacefully in her Mammoth, Utah, home on June 11, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.Helen is survived by her husband, Harry Russell and her nine children Melissa (Scott) Robertson of Austin, Texas, Chad (Rachel) Russell of Lehi, Utah, Heather (Bryan) Braegger of Keller, Texas, Cory Russell of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Ryan (Melissa) Russell of Lake Elsinore, California, Travis (Brooke) Russell of Santaquin, Utah, Branden (Marcie) Russell of Heber City, Utah, Blake (Mandi) Russell of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Jennifer (Thomas) Richards of Orem, Utah, 18 grandsons, 18 granddaughters, and 1 great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Alnora Pease and by 1 grandson, Jimmer Robertson.
Helen was born on March 11, 1950 in Payette, Idaho. She graduated from West Valley High School in Yakima, Washington, where she was an active member of the drill team. After high school, she majored in Home Economics at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While home from college one summer, she met a handsome LDS missionary, Harry Russell, who enjoyed coming for dinner at her family’s house. After she returned to BYU, they wrote during the last eight months of Harry’s mission. When Harry returned to Salt Lake after his mission, Harry and Helen found themselves in love and wasted no time getting engaged. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 25, 1972, twelve days after Harry returned from his mission. It was the start of their devoted and loving marriage of more than 50 years.
Helen was passionate about gardening and was an expert in herbs and sprouting. Her happy place was barefoot tending to her garden. She loved to teach and impart her knowledge and skills to others. Her heirloom garden vegetables were popular at farmers markets where you could find them under the “Russell Sprouts” sign. She was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing countless matching outfits for her young children as well as baby blessing outfits, prom and wedding dresses, and more. Her health was a priority to Helen. Besides the love for healthy, home grown foods, she loved to walk, run and hike. She completed 3 full marathons and walked at least 18 miles per week until the final few days of her life.
Helen loved to travel with her sweetheart, crossing the country numerous times to visit her children and grandchildren, attend LDS church history sites and pageants, and visit US history locations as well as Amish and pioneer sites. She was always looking for adventure and new experiences inside and outside of the US. Some of her memorable destinations included Australia, Philippines, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, England, Canada and Hawaii.
Perhaps more than anything, Helen will be remembered for her immense amount of faith. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved gospel hymns and music, especially the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She loved attending church and learning about the life of Jesus Christ and Prophets of the church. She particularly loved attending the temple her whole life. For the past 30 years, she has attended the temple at least weekly.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:30am at the Genola LDS Meetinghouse on 50 N Main St, Genola, Utah. A viewing will precede the funeral service at 10:00am.
