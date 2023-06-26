Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Warren Alfred Ross
Warren Alfred Ross, age 79, passed away June 17th, 2023. His friends and family know him as Al.
He was born to Helen Tuckett and Warren Alexander Ross December 18th, 1943 in Santaquin, Utah where he remained the majority of his lifetime.
He proudly served his country in the army for 18 months until he was honorably discharged with an injury.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ella Lazenby Ross. They had four children, Lisa Ross, Todd Ross, Jenny Ross Lang (and Kieth Lang), and Robert Ross.
One of Al’s greatest joys was being the FAVORITE grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was heartbroken when he was preceded in death by his son Todd, his grandsons Shayne DeWitt, Dakota Olsson Lang, Jakob Olsson Lang, and his great-granddaughter Hailey EllaMarie Haws. We all feel peace in our hearts knowing he has been reunited with them.
Al was a world renowned falconer and a published writer traveling to Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and Mexico. He was an extremely talented sculptor, he also loved fly fishing and tying his own flies.
Al Ross didn’t just teach compassion and unconditional love, he lived his life as an example of these qualities. He never gave up when our family experienced hardship, instead he gave more! He never judged because he only saw hope in every human being. He leaves behind a legacy of the most important qualities a human being can share.
If you are one of the many people whose heart he touched, please join our Celebration of His Life July 16th at Kelly’s Grove in Hobble Creek Canyon, Springville, Utah 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
