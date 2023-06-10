Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Zaloma Goodall
Zaloma Leavitt Goodall passed away in the evening of June 4, 2023 at her home in Santaquin, Utah with her family at her side.
Zaloma was born in Logan, Utah on March 26, 1934 to Hyrum and Delores Stowell Leavitt. Zaloma was the second youngest of six children: O’ Dell, Jeffie, Nona, Joe, and Dana and was named after her grandmother, Zaloma Stowell. She always joked that the name was way too large for a small child.
Zaloma married LaRain A. Goodall on December 20, 1954 in Logan, Utah and they were sealed at the Manti LDS Temple on February 29, 1964. The couple moved to Santaquin in 1958 where they lived the remainder of their lives. In a family of introverts, she was the exuberant spirit who kept conversations going. She loved to listen to and tell stories about the people she knew and loved… stories from her childhood all the way up to last week. She enjoyed crafts, especially doll-making, which she taught to generations of like-minded artists in the doll shop she created above the garage behind her house. She served on the Santaquin City Council and was largely responsible for installation of the first concrete sidewalks along the length of main street… a symbol of progress of which she was very proud.
Zaloma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five siblings, her daughter DyAna and son Daryn. She is survived by her children LeeAnne (Bryan) Waters, Tod (Darlene), Casey (Lauren), DaLayn (Marc) Bing, JoDell (Shelly) and Fernando (Angie); 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Monday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Santaquin Downtown church, 90 South 200 East. A viewing will be held Sunday June 11th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, and Monday from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment, Santaquin City Cemetery.
