Peteetneet Exhibit: Al Vester Art Show

Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center is pleased to present artist Al Vester’s solo art show, taking place during the months of July and August.
He will have original paintings and books with his art and poetry available for sale.
The public is invited to a free art reception open house on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 6:30 - 8:00 PM.
Peteetneet Museum is open for visitors Tuesday - Friday from 10 AM - 4 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM - 1 PM at 10 North 600 East in Payson.
Please come and enjoy the beautiful variety of art found in this exhibit.
