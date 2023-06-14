Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jack William Miller
Jack William Miller, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on June 10, 2023, with his wife and loving family by his side, at the age of 84. Born on October 2, 1938, in Goshen, Utah, to Charles Orlando and Lola Nell Clark Miller. Jack was the oldest of ten children and was raised in Santaquin and later Springville, Utah where he attended Springville High School.
Jack served his country in the United States Army beginning October 12, 1956, as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was honorably discharged.
Jack married his sweetheart, the love of his life, Jacklyn Francom, on January 29, 1960, in Payson, Utah and they were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple. Together, they raised a beautiful family and enjoyed many adventures.
Jack worked hard to provide for his family. He began working as a carpenter at a young age, learning from his father-in-law, John Francom, and his dedication and skill in his craft were evident in his projects, both professional and personal. He even built his own home and continued to make many home improvements up to his final days. Jack was a proud member of the Carpenters Union and worked as a union carpenter in Las Vegas for 10 years. He also was employed by Geneva Steel for several years. He built many homes, schools, churches, casinos, and the Salt Palace.
Jack appreciated the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and in his younger years, hunting, roller skating, bowling, and playing billiards. He loved to travel and was able to visit many countries. Jack and Jackie loved the RV life, spending the winter months down south. He was a golfer and played softball. He was an avid sports fan. He liked to attend and watch rodeos. He loved watching games shows, especially Jeopardy, Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. He loved playing card games with his family, especially Pinochle, Uno, and Phase Ten. He loved talking to people and was a great storyteller.
Jack was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life including working in the temple with his wife Jackie. He and Jackie served two missions building cabins at the Heber Valley Girls Camp.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jacklyn; his children, Bruce William (Arnolyn) Miller, Kaye Lynne (Madison) Murphy, Alan T. Miller, and Debra (Randy) Gilchrist; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; seven siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lola Miller, two brothers, granddaughter Shanna Murphy, and grandson Destry John Miller.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the LDS Missionary Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
