Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Janice Tuckett Lundell
September 30, 1931 ~ May 30, 2023
After 91 years, the time has come for Janice Lundell to enter Heaven. She always said she would go the other way because of many well placed “O-Hells” and “O-Damns”, but her goodness will easily override such expressions. We are sure she is qualified for heaven. It is what is in your heart that matters, and nobody had a bigger heart than Janice Lundell. That heart finally stopped beating on May 30, 2023. With tears we will miss her dearly, and smiles for great memories; we must now move on and use daily the wise counsel she always provided.
Janice was born the eldest daughter to Frank and Adaleen Tuckett on Sept. 30, 1931, in Santaquin, UT. Growing up in Santaquin with siblings, Carolyn, Frankie, and Tom she understood what hard work, making do, and sacrificing for the good of others meant. After graduating from Payson High School, she married Phillip Joel Lundell on Oct. 15, 1949. After moving a few times while Phil built roads for UDOT, the family settled in Payson; Phillip died in 1995 leaving Janice to establish her own road in life. Raising a family of four, she taught the value of hard work, kindness, and charity all through her example. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and quietly served in her ward. She was known for her beautiful home, garden, and her ability to sew and fix anything. If somebody in Payson needed a hole fixed or a suit altered Janice was your girl. As a pink lady, serving in Mountain View Hospital in Payson she served over 10,000 hours, with many hours sewing Christmas stockings and Easter buntings for newborn babies along with cough pillows for surgery patients, and greeting people who came into the hospital.
Janice for now reluctantly leaves behind her family, which we know is only temporary. She is survived by her children: Kent and Mary Lundell, of Huntsville, Gary and Andrea Powell of Highland, Paul Lundell of Payson, Neil, and Jolene Lundell of Benjamin; along with 16 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Frankie Johnson, and sister-in-law Vickie Tuckett. As the matriarch of this family, she loved and taught each of us what was important in life, we will honor her forever.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 681 East 500 North, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Benjamin Cemetery, 8400 South 3200 West, Benjamin, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, one of Mom’s favorite charities.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
