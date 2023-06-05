Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jacqueline Robb Benson
How do we even begin to talk about someone who was so beautiful and loved by so many, who gave her unconditional love to all she met. As our family was thinking about her while preparing her obituary, we truly cannot think of anyone who did not love her. We have talked to so many people since her passing who have expressed how much they adored her and how good she was to everyone she came in contact with.
Jacqueline Robb was born July 15, 1936 in Cedar City Utah to Ivan Samuel Robb and Zelma Barton Robb. She was the first-born daughter of seven children, two boys and five girls. She left this earthly plane to join her much missed sweetheart, Roy Benson Jr on June 1, 2023
Jackie spent her first fifteen years in a small two-bedroom log home in Paragonah where she attended grade school. In Parowan, a town just four miles south, she attended High School. It was there that she met her future husband Roy Benson, Jr. They were married at the ripe old age of 16 on March 1, 1953.
Roy and Jackie have four children. Janice, Shari, Michael and Paula. They raised their family in Parowan where they spent the first thirty years of their married life.
Roy and Jackie were married for 65 years before she lost her sweetheart in 2019.
Jackie always loved walking, traveling with family, reading, cooking and baking and singing!! Throughout her life she has held many church callings including Young Women, Primary and Relief Society both on Ward and Stake levels. She also logged over 5000 hours as a hospital volunteer serving in the Payson Hospital, the Cedar City Hospital, and the St George Hospital.
Jackie was preceded in death by her mother Zelma Barton Robb, her father Ivan Samuel Robb, sons in law Rick Trimmer and Russel Dalton, four of her siblings Val Robb, Sandra Stevens, Tess Mason and Penny Ward.
She is survived by her brother Gaylord (Colleen) Robb, Sister Ginger Robb Hulet, children Jan (Kendall) Prisbrey, Shari (Ken) Adams, Mike Benson and Paula Dalton along with numerous greatly loved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful staff at “Our House” Cedar City Utah. With a special thanks to Diana Stevens who cared so lovingly for our mom. She has truly become a member of our family.
It feels as if this world is a little less bright without her in it. We will all miss her beautiful face and spunky spirit but we know that in heaven daddy and her family that has gone before rejoiced when she went thru the veil. If we live a good life, follow her example, we will all see her and live with her and all of our other dearly departed loved ones when it is our turn to go.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 10 at 11:00 am at the Paragonah Ward Chapel 79 North Main Street Paragonah Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 am – 10:30 am. Interment in the Paragonah City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.mortuary.org
