Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Terry Rasmussen
Terry Gerome Rasmussen, age 75 of Santaquin, died June 6, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by family from complications of multiple myeloma. He was born August 1, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Gerome Ira and Bonnie Ferris Mendelkow Rasmussen. He married Connie Jeanne Jenson September 28, 1967 in Salt Lake City, Utah and together they raised four children.
Terry worked his entire life as a heavy-duty mechanic starting as an apprentice and working his way up to Journeyman. He then spent 17 years working for UTA. He very much enjoyed driving school bus for Nebo School District and loved the kids he drove.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings He especially enjoyed serving in the high priest leadership position where he made lifelong friends.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and the solace he found in the mountains. The past few years since retirement he has spent many hours enjoying his flock of chickens and waving to passersby’s from the shade of his front porch with his favorite cat next to him. He was always willing to serve and help others. If you needed something, you could be sure he had what you needed “somewhere” in the big garage. He was always willing to tell you how to solve any problem you had. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Terry is survived by his wife Connie of 55 years, 4 children: daughters Angela (Gavin) Ross of Genola, Jenny (Steven) Brailsford of Vernal, Rachel (Robert) Thomas of Vernal, and one son Matthew Gerome Rasmussen of Payson; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Paula (Randy) Smith of Santaquin and Pat (Don) Oryall of Payson.
Services were held Saturday, June 10, 2023 under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary
