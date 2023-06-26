Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Sargent Dale Barnett
It is with much sadness that Payson Sheet Metal notes the passing of it’s founder. Sargent Dale Barnett, age 93, of Payson, Utah. Dale passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 in Santaquin surrounded by his family.
Dale was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and supporter of many organizations both locally, and nationally.
Sargent Dale Barnett returned to his Heavenly Father June 26, 2023 after a battle with several health challenges. Dale was born October 13, 1929 to Sargent Barnett, and Mary Erma Patten in Payson Utah. He was the first born of two children, he as well as his younger sister, Ruth Ann.
Dale lived in Payson for the majority of his life with the exception of his time in the military, and while working on buildings, and temples locally, nationally, and internationally. He attended Peteetneet, and Taylor Elementary schools, Payson Junior High, and graduated from Payson High School in 1947.
As a youth Dale learned how to work hard. During the school year he worked at a cabinetry shop after school and on Saturdays. In the Summers he worked with his Grandfather Vivian Patton at the sheep camp. After Dale graduated from high school he helped his Uncle Dutch Patton harvest and sell Christmas trees in Northern California for two Winter seasons.
After Dale graduated from High school, Dale signed up for the Army National Guard, serving in the 145th out of Spanish Fork, and having a total of five years and several different posts and a tour of Korea.
Before leaving for Korea he married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Louise Smith on August 19, 1949 which was solemnized a month later in the Manti Temple.
In 1954 after returning home from Korea, and having some experience of working for his Father in Law in sheet metal, Dale opened up his own business, Payson Sheet Metal. Dale started as a sheet metal contractor and eventually gravitated into the Testing, Adjusting, Balancing, energy management, and system commissioning fields during the 60's and 70's. He has traveled all over the world doing TABB work in places like Hong Kong, Spain, Brazil, Australia, England, New Zealand, and Nigeria just to name a few.
During Dale’s working career, he served on many SMACNA boards both on the state and national levels. Dale was a member of the SMACNA College of Fellows, and was awarded the SMACNA Contractor of the Year in 1996.
Dale also enjoyed serving in his community as a volunteer in the following: a fire fighter for 50 years, the Utah County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol/ VIPS for 57 years, Boy Scouts and the People Preserving Peteetneet for 20 plus years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in various callings through the years.
Dale is survived by: children : V.L. (Terri), Kanab; Sargent Jay, Payson; Rusty Blake (Tamara), Santaquin, son-in-law, Gary (Ellen) DeGraw, Payson; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grand children. siblings: Ruth Ann Burton, Payson.
Preceded in Death by: His wife Gloria Louise Smith, his daughter, Cheri DeGraw, and his parents.
Viewing at Walker Funeral home located at 587 South 100 W, Payson, Utah 84651 on Friday June 30, 2023 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held July 1st at the payson 11th Ward located at 902 West 400 north, Payson Utah 84651 at 11:00 am. (Morning viewing at 9:30-10:30 am).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.