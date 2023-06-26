Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Gordon Phil Alvey
Gordon Phil Alvey passed away June18, 2023 from the debilitating effects of COPD, Pneumonia, and various health issues. He retired from his lifelong career driving trucks that spanned more than fifty-five years after being diagnosed with Macular Degeneration. He started driving for his father at eighteen years old and eventually bought his own truck, becoming an owner operator that took him to every end of the United States.
Little Phil, as he was known when he was young, was born January 21, 1942, in Price, Utah to Philo (Phil) Freeland Alvey and Erma (Wood) Alvey. He lived in Payson Utah for all of his eighty-one years, except for the years he spent in his truck, where his cab and sleeper were his home. Retiring to live in his parent’s home where he grew up.
Phil married Carol Sue Brereton, 1963, and later divorced. They had three children, Shanna Cushing, Gregory Phil (deceased), and Melanie Alvey.
Phil went to Payson schools, graduating from Payson High School in 1960. He enjoyed traveling with his friend Clark Spencer, as Clark jockeyed to many a track in their teens. He and his only brother, Ron, were best of friends as kids, barely were they ever separated until Phil got his license to drive. The two of them hunted, went camping, went to the horse races, and his greatest sport was bow-hunting and fishing together, waiting for one more catch with snow flying or rain pouring, it didn’t matter who waited in the truck. He loved hot rods and going to the drag races as a young man. Over the years as his health declined, he became more reclusive and wasn’t one to socialize, but often recalled the friends from his past and rarely forgot a load of freight he hauled.
He is survived by his daughters Shanna Cushing, Melonie Alvey, his only brother Ron Alvey (Jennie Ruth) and his half-sister Phyllis (Alvey) McInelly, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
At Phil’s request, there will be no services, his final resting place will be in Payson City Cemetery. We’d like to thank Brown’s Family Mortuary, and the caring and kind ICU nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital.
